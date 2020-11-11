KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Still Refusing to Concede, Trump Obstructs Biden Transition
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Still Refusing to Concede, Trump Obstructs Biden Transition

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM
Morning sunlight strikes the flag flying above the White House March 18, 2015 in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

President Trump's refusal to concede President-elect Biden's electoral college victory stretched into a third day Tuesday, as his campaign pursues a long-shot legal strategy to challenge the results. The President's intransigence, which is complicating the Biden team's effort to carry out an orderly transition, has so far drawn the support of Senator Mitch McConnell and other Republican leaders. Meanwhile, Trump continues to remove senior officials at the Department of Defense, a day after he fired Secretary Mark Esper. We'll talk about the latest developments.

Sponsored