Still Refusing to Concede, Trump Obstructs Biden Transition

President Trump's refusal to concede President-elect Biden's electoral college victory stretched into a third day Tuesday, as his campaign pursues a long-shot legal strategy to challenge the results. The President's intransigence, which is complicating the Biden team's effort to carry out an orderly transition, has so far drawn the support of Senator Mitch McConnell and other Republican leaders. Meanwhile, Trump continues to remove senior officials at the Department of Defense, a day after he fired Secretary Mark Esper. We'll talk about the latest developments.