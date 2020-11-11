After reporting increases in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations, San Francisco and Contra Costa counties announced Tuesday that they will roll back some activities, like indoor dining . Meanwhile, health officials across the Bay Area have issued guidelines for travel and gatherings during the upcoming holiday season. We’ll hear about the new restrictions, recommendations for the holiday season, and the latest COVID-19 data from across the region.
Bay Area Counties Impose New COVID Restrictions
at 9:30 AM
A sign reads "Sorry We're Closed" at a store in the Castro district of San Francisco on Mar. 16, 2020. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)
Guests:
Erin Allday, health reporter, San Francisco Chronicle
Sponsored