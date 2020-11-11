KQED is a proud member of
Bay Area Counties Impose New COVID Restrictions
Marketplace

Hit Brand of Bourbon

Bourbon is booming. And Pappy Van Winkle is one of the most coveted top shelf bourbons out there. How the brand became a hit, despite its rarity and price tag.see more
Forum

Bay Area Counties Impose New COVID Restrictions

Michael Krasny
at 9:30 AM
A sign reads "Sorry We're Closed" at a store in the Castro district of San Francisco on Mar. 16, 2020. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

After reporting increases in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations, San Francisco and Contra Costa counties announced Tuesday that they will roll back some activities, like indoor dining . Meanwhile, health officials across the Bay Area have issued guidelines for travel and gatherings during the upcoming holiday season. We’ll hear about the new restrictions, recommendations for the holiday season, and the latest COVID-19 data from across the region.

Guests:

Erin Allday, health reporter, San Francisco Chronicle

