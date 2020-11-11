When Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is sworn in, in addition to being the first woman and first woman of color, she will become the second Californian in history -- and first California Democrat -- to serve as vice president. Gov. Newsom, who is now responsible for picking who will replace Harris in the senate, said Harris' new role will be "profoundly significant for the state." We’ll talk about what influence Harris' California roots and politics could have in the Biden administration. Plus: we consider who might take over Harris’ senate seat and the Californians being eyed for roles in the new administration.
What a Vice President Kamala Harris Means for the Country and California
at 10:00 AM
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris speaks on stage before President-elect Joe Biden's address to the nation November 07, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
Guests:
Marisa Lagos, politics correspondent, KQED; co-host, KQED's "Political Breakdown"
Laurel Rosenhall, reporter covering California politics, CalMatters
