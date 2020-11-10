KQED is a proud member of
The Supreme Court Hears Latest Challenge to the Affordable Care Act
Forum

The Supreme Court Hears Latest Challenge to the Affordable Care Act

Michael Krasny
at 9:20 AM
The US Supreme Court is seen in Washington, DC, on May 4, 2020. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

On Tuesday, for the third time in eight years, the Supreme Court will again hear a constitutional challenge to the Affordable Care Act. The Republican state officials bringing the case argue that Congress’s elimination of  a penalty for failure to comply with the Act’s insurance mandate renders the entire law unconstitutional. The hearing takes place before  the most conservative bench the Supreme Court has seen in decades and amid  a raging pandemic that has left millions jobless and without health insurance. We’ll talk about whats at stake.

Guests:

Julie Rovner, chief Washington correspondent, Kaiser Health News; host, "What the Health?"

Rory Little, professor, UC-Hastings College of the Law ; former attorney, U.S. Department of Justice

