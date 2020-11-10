Moms 4 Housing founder and longtime racial and social justice advocate Carroll Fife became Oakland's newest councilmember-elect on Monday. Upsetting two-term District 3 incumbent Carol McElhaney, Fife campaigned on platforms of police reform, environmental justice and the animating concept that housing is a human right. We'll talk to Fife about her vision for Oakland and the progressive political movement she's building.
Housing Activist Carroll Fife Rides to Victory in Oakland's District Three
at 9:00 AM
Director Carroll Fife (C) of the Oakland office for the Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment discusses housing options for an insecurely housed resident of Oakland affectionately known as "Ms. Gwen" (R) with Housing Navigator Davin Smith, outside a "Tuff Shed" temporary housing community in Oakland, California on January 28, 2020. (PHILIP PACHECO/AFP via Getty Images)
Guests:
Carroll Fife, councilmember-elect, Oakland District 3
