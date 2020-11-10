First Coronavirus Vaccine Could Come to Market Early Next Year

Early tests show that a coronavirus vaccine from drugmakers Pfizer and BioNTech could be 90 percent effective at preventing COVID-19, a disease that has now infected more than 10 million Americans and killed more than a million. While those results look promising, experts say the production and distribution of the vaccine -- which needs to be kept at negative 80 degrees Celsius -- will be complicated to say the least. Other challenges include convincing enough Americans to take the vaccine amid a climate of distrust and misinformation. Meanwhile, other drugmakers are also pushing to bring vaccines to the market. We’ll talk about the status of a coronavirus vaccine.