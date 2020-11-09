As of Friday, Joe Biden is leading the presidential election, though deciding states still remain too close to call. We'll bring you the latest news on the presidential election and also consider what a lame-duck period could look like for President Trump should Biden's lead hold and end in victory.
Election 2020: The Latest Election News and What's Next for the U.S.
at 10:00 AM
The White House, Washington, D.C. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
Guests:
Anita Kumar, White House correspondent and associate editor, Politico
David Frum, staff writer, The Atlantic; author, "Trumpocalypse: Restoring American Democracy"
Jeremi Suri, professor of global affairs, history and public policy, University of Texas, Austin; host, "This is Democracy" podcast
