Election 2020: The Latest Election News and What's Next for the U.S.
The World
2:00 pm – 3:00 pmThe World

Religious ‘Separatism’

French President Emmanuel Macron is pushing a new law to prevent religious "separatism." Some French Muslims praise the idea. But others fear it would only encourage Islamophobia.see more
Forum

Election 2020: The Latest Election News and What's Next for the U.S.

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
The White House, Washington, D.C. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

As of Friday, Joe Biden is leading the presidential election, though deciding states still remain too close to call. We'll bring you the latest news on the presidential election and also consider what a lame-duck period could look like for President Trump should Biden's lead hold and end in victory.

Guests:

Anita Kumar, White House correspondent and associate editor, Politico

David Frum, staff writer, The Atlantic; author, "Trumpocalypse: Restoring American Democracy"

Jeremi Suri, professor of global affairs, history and public policy, University of Texas, Austin; host, "This is Democracy" podcast

