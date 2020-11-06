Election 2020: Biden Takes the Lead in Georgia and Pennsylvania

In the race for the presidency, early this morning Georgia and Pennsylvania moved into Joe Biden’s column, where he holds a very small margin. With Biden’s lead in the presidential election growing, we’ll get the latest on vote counting and preview what a Biden administration might look like in a deeply divided country. We’ll also examine Kamala Harris’ historic run as the first woman of color on a major presidential ticket. Plus: how young voters and people of color helped boost the Biden/Harris campaign.