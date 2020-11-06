KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Election 2020: Biden Takes the Lead in Georgia and Pennsylvania
Forum
9:40 am – 10:00 amForum

San Francisco Targets Inequality with Tax on Companies with ‘Overpaid’ CEOs

San Francisco has the highest income inequality in California and on Tuesday voters approved a measure aimed at one piece of the problem – sky-high executive salaries. Measure L will impose an extra tax on wealthy companies whose CEO makes more than 100 times the company’s median salary. San Francisco will be the first city in the country to tax both private and public companies for wage disparity. We’ll talk to the measure’s author, San Francisco Supervisor Matt Haney, about what he hopes the new law will do to address the income gap.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum
9:40 am – 10:00 amForum

San Francisco Targets Inequality with Tax on Companies with ‘Overpaid’ CEOs

San Francisco has the highest income inequality in California and on Tuesday voters approved a measure aimed at one piece of the problem – sky-high executive salaries. Measure L will impose an extra tax on wealthy companies whose CEO makes more than 100 times the company’s median salary. San Francisco will be the first city in the country to tax both private and public companies for wage disparity. We’ll talk to the measure’s author, San Francisco Supervisor Matt Haney, about what he hopes the new law will do to address the income gap.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Election 2020: Biden Takes the Lead in Georgia and Pennsylvania

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
 (Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

In the race for the presidency, early this morning Georgia and Pennsylvania moved into Joe Biden’s column, where he holds a very small margin. With Biden’s lead in the presidential election growing, we’ll get the latest on vote counting and preview what a Biden administration might look like in a deeply divided country. We’ll also examine Kamala Harris’ historic run as the first woman of color on a major presidential ticket. Plus: how young voters and people of color helped boost the Biden/Harris campaign.

Guests:

Marisa Lagos, politics correspondent, KQED; co-host, KQED's "Political Breakdown" show

Aimee Allison, founder, She the People

Sponsored