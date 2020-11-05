Historian Jon Meacham on the 2020 Presidential Election

Pulitzer prize-winning historian Jon Meacham shed light on the current climate of partisanship and division in his book “The Soul of America”, where he examined pivotal moments in U.S history from the Civil War through Jim Crow to show how -- in Abraham Lincoln’s words -- the “better angels of our nature” usually win. Meacham, whose newest book is “His Truth is Marching on: John Lewis and the Power of Hope”, joins us to bring historical context to this moment.