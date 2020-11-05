KQED is a proud member of
Historian Jon Meacham on the 2020 Presidential Election
Forum
9:00 am – 10:00 am

Latest Presidential Election News

Joe Biden’s lead over Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential race grew on Wednesday, with wins announced in Wisconsin and Michigan. President Trump’s campaign says it will sue to halt vote counting in Michigan and Pennsylvania, claiming that its observers have not been given “meaningful” access to review the ballot counting process. There have been no official reports of ballot fraud or irregularities in either of those states. We get the latest news on the presidential election.see more
Historian Jon Meacham on the 2020 Presidential Election

Michael Krasny
at 9:20 AM
Jon Meacham, Editor of Newsweek magazine, listens during a taping of "Meet the Press" at NBC October 19, 2008 in Washington, DC. (Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images for Meet The Press)

Pulitzer prize-winning historian Jon Meacham shed light on the current climate of partisanship and division in his book “The Soul of America”, where he examined pivotal moments in U.S history from the Civil War through Jim Crow to show how -- in Abraham Lincoln’s words -- the “better angels of our nature” usually win. Meacham, whose newest book is “His Truth is Marching on: John Lewis and the Power of Hope”,  joins us to bring historical context to this moment.

Guests:

Jon Meacham, presidential historian; Pulitzer-Prize winning author; visiting distinguished professor, Vanderbilt University; his new book is "His Truth Is Marching On: John Lewis & The Power of Hope"

