Joe Biden’s lead over Donald Trump in the US presidential race grew on Wednesday, with wins announced in Wisconsin and Michigan. President Trump’s campaign says it will sue to halt vote counting in Michigan and Pennsylvania , claiming that its observers have not been given “meaningful” access to review the ballot counting process. There have been no official reports of ballot fraud or irregularities either of those states. We get the latest news on the presidential election.
Latest Presidential Election News
at 9:00 AM
Election materials lie at the Lansing city clerk's office following the end of vote counting on November 04, 2020 in Lansing, Michigan. (John Moore/Getty Images)
Guests:
Dan Balz, chief political correspondent, The Washington Post
Todd Zwillich, deputy Washington bureau chief, Vice News
Sponsored