Election 2020: Breaking Down the Results (So Far)
Forum

Election 2020: Breaking Down the Results (So Far)

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM
President Donald Trump and Democratic Presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden squaring off during the first presidential debate at the Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio on September 29, 2020. (JIM WATSON,SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

We’ll bring you the latest Bay Area and national election results and expert analysis from the KQED politics team.

Guests:

Guy Marzorati, reporter and producer, KQED's California Politics and Government Desk

Marisa Lagos, politics correspondent, KQED; co-host, KQED's Political Breakdown show

