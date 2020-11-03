Election 2020: The Battle for Congress

We're in the final stretch of the election, and while most of the attention is on Trump vs. Biden, Democrats and Republicans are also locked in an intense battle for control of Congress. Led by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Democrats took the House in 2018 and are expected to retain control of that chamber. And although the GOP controls the Senate, it is struggling to keep its slim majority. We’ll discuss some of the key races in California and across the country, and what to look for as returns start coming in.