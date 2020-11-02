KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
The U.S. Has Never Felt This Divided. History Suggests Otherwise.
All Things Considered
5:00 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
All Things Considered
5:00 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

The U.S. Has Never Felt This Divided. History Suggests Otherwise.

Mina Kim
at 10:20 AM
Trump-Pence and Biden-Harris signs are displayed outside The Coral Gables Branch Library in Miami, Florida on October 27, 2020.  ((Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFCHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images))

As Americans draw political battle lines over everything from mask-wearing to immigration policy to post-election ballot-counting, it can feel as if the nation’s never been so ideologically divided. But historians say that Americans have always been deeply split on major policy issues -- it’s just that those splits haven’t fallen along partisan lines as sharply as they do today. We’ll look at past instances of U.S. electoral and political strife to help understand and address today’s disunity.

Guests:

Julia Azari, associate professor of political science, Marquette University. She's also a regular contributor to FiveThirtyEight.

Sponsored