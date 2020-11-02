KQED is a proud member of
Secretary of State Alex Padilla on Voting in California
Forum

Secretary of State Alex Padilla on Voting in California

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
A voter drops his ballot for the 2020 US elections into an official ballot drop box at the Los Angeles County Registrar in Norwalk, California on October 19, 2020. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

California is experiencing a record number of early votes with over 9 million ballots cast as of Friday. Secretary of State Alex Padilla is encouraging voters to keep it up as high turnout and COVID-19 safety protocols will likely lead to longer lines on Election Day. We'll check in with Sec. Padilla about early voting, how to make sure your ballot gets counted and what to expect when voting in person this year.

Guests:

Alex Padilla, secretary of state, California

Guy Marzaroti, reporter and producer, KQED's California Politics and Government Desk

