KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
On Immigration, the Contrast Between Trump and Biden is Stark
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

On Immigration, the Contrast Between Trump and Biden is Stark

Michael Krasny
at 9:40 AM
Immigrant rights supporters demonstrate against the re-election of President Donald Trump outside the L.A. Federal Detention Center on August 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump has made restricting immigration a central component of his administration and campaign messaging. On the other side, former Vice President Joe Biden has promised to reverse some of Trump’s policies, such as family separation, setting up a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants, and to establish a “fair and humane” immigration system. With the election approaching next week, we’ll discuss each candidates’ policy positions on one of the nation’s most divisive issues.

Guests:

Tyche Hendricks, senior editor covering immigration, KQED

Sponsored