President Donald Trump has made restricting immigration a central component of his administration and campaign messaging. On the other side, former Vice President Joe Biden has promised to reverse some of Trump’s policies, such as family separation, setting up a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants, and to establish a “fair and humane” immigration system. With the election approaching next week, we’ll discuss each candidates’ policy positions on one of the nation’s most divisive issues.
On Immigration, the Contrast Between Trump and Biden is Stark
at 9:40 AM
Immigrant rights supporters demonstrate against the re-election of President Donald Trump outside the L.A. Federal Detention Center on August 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Guests:
Tyche Hendricks, senior editor covering immigration, KQED
Sponsored