Families across California will finally be permitted to visit loved ones in nursing homes, after months of being unable to have in-person visits. Updated guidelines released Friday allow indoor visits in California’s 46 counties currently in red, orange and yellow tiers; it also only applies to long-term care facilities, like nursing homes, but not to assisted or independent living communities. We’ll hear about the new guidance and how the state is keeping elder care facilities safe during the pandemic.
State Allows In-Person Visits at Nursing Homes in Low-Risk Areas
at 9:30 AM
Charlie Campbell takes his mom Dorothy Campbell, 88, to see her husband Gene Campbell, 89, through his room window on March 05, 2020 at the Life Care Center nursing home in Kirkland, Washington, where multiple cases of COVID-19 have been linked and some patients have died. (JASON REDMOND/AFP via Getty Images)
Guests:
Barbara Feder Ostrov, contributing writer reporting on medicine and health policy, CalMatters
