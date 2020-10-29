KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Takes Stock of Pandemic Response in “American Crisis”
The World
2:00 pm – 3:00 pmThe World

#MeToo Rears Its Head in Denmark

Denmark is considered one of the best countries on earth for working women. When the MeToo movement began, Danish women largely shrugged their shoulders. But now, the problem of workplace harassment is exploding there.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
The World
2:00 pm – 3:00 pmThe World

#MeToo Rears Its Head in Denmark

Denmark is considered one of the best countries on earth for working women. When the MeToo movement began, Danish women largely shrugged their shoulders. But now, the problem of workplace harassment is exploding there.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Takes Stock of Pandemic Response in “American Crisis”

jweiss
at 9:00 AM
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives his a press briefing about the coronavirus crisis on April 17, 2020 in Albany, New York. (Matthew Cavanaugh/Getty Images)

New York City, an international travel hub and region with 19 million people, was particularly vulnerable to a fast-spreading pandemic like coronavirus.  Some studies suggest the virus was circulating there in February, before a shutdown debate began in earnest.  Columbia University researchers estimate that more than 17,000 deaths could have been avoided if earlier measures had been taken.  New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s new book “American Crisis” takes stock of what his state  and its largest city have been through, details the shortfalls of the federal response, and offers a blueprint for future outbreaks.

Guests:

Andrew Cuomo, governor, New York; author, "American Crisis"

Sponsored