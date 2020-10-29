New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Takes Stock of Pandemic Response in “American Crisis”

New York City, an international travel hub and region with 19 million people, was particularly vulnerable to a fast-spreading pandemic like coronavirus. Some studies suggest the virus was circulating there in February, before a shutdown debate began in earnest. Columbia University researchers estimate that more than 17,000 deaths could have been avoided if earlier measures had been taken. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s new book “American Crisis” takes stock of what his state and its largest city have been through, details the shortfalls of the federal response, and offers a blueprint for future outbreaks.