Pandemic Amplifies Meaning of Dia De Los Muertos This Year
#MeToo Rears Its Head in Denmark

Denmark is considered one of the best countries on earth for working women. When the MeToo movement began, Danish women largely shrugged their shoulders. But now, the problem of workplace harassment is exploding there.see more
Forum

Pandemic Amplifies Meaning of Dia De Los Muertos This Year

Mina Kim
at 10:40 AM
A view of the atmosphere at Dia De Los Muertos at Hollywood Forever on November 02, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Dia de los Muertos, the annual Latin American tradition of honoring the dead, will take on a special significance this year, in which the pandemic has created a collective sense of grief. While coronavirus has impacted everyone, Latinos have disproportionately felt the brunt of the pandemic both in terms of deaths and economic hardship. Dia de los Muertos is, in essence, a time of confronting death and remembering loved ones who have passed. In a society that prefers to neglect feelings of grief, cultural and spiritual expert Lara Medina says the tradition provides lessons in how to heal, cope and understand death. With Dia de los Muertos approaching next week, Medina joins us to talk about what the tradition can teach us in a year so heavily marked by loss.

Guests:

Lara Medina, professor of Chicana and Chicano studies, California State University, Northridge

