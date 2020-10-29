U.S. Seeing Surge of Get-Out-the-Vote Enthusiasm

Every election cycle includes “Get Out the Vote” campaigns, but the 2020 election is seeing extraordinary levels of voter enthusiasm, engagement and messaging -- even amidst the pandemic. Research shows that the U.S. lags behind most other democratic countries when it comes to voter turnout. This year, however, states across the country are shattering early voting records, signaling the potential for historic turnout. We’ll talk about the strategies and push to get out the vote in 2020.