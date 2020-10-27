California Watchdog Finds ‘Frequent Noncompliance’ With Mask Rules in State Prisons

California prison officials frequently fail to enforce mask requirements for prison staff and inmates to stop the spread of coronavirus. That's according to a report issued Monday by the California Office of the Inspector General, which noted that the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation has reported that 69 incarcerated persons and 10 staff members have died of COVID-19 as of Oct. 7. We'll review the report and also discuss last week's state court order that San Quentin State Prison release half of its inmates to combat the spread of the virus.