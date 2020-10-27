California prison officials frequently fail to enforce mask requirements for prison staff and inmates to stop the spread of coronavirus. That's according to a report issued Monday by the California Office of the Inspector General, which noted that the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation has reported that 69 incarcerated persons and 10 staff members have died of COVID-19 as of Oct. 7. We'll review the report and also discuss last week's state court order that San Quentin State Prison release half of its inmates to combat the spread of the virus.
California Watchdog Finds ‘Frequent Noncompliance’ With Mask Rules in State Prisons
at 9:30 AM
A view of San Quentin State Prison on June 29, 2020 in San Quentin, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Guests:
Julie Small, immigration and criminal justice reporter, KQED
Marc Levine, California state assemblymember representing Marin County
