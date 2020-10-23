On Thursday, President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden take the stage in Nashville for the second and final presidential debate of the 2020 election. They will participate under new ground rules announced by the Commission on Presidential Debates, where each candidate’s microphone will be muted for portions of the debate. The candidates will face questions on topics including the fight against COVID-19, race in America, climate change and national security. We'll recap the debate and hear your reactions.
Trump and Biden Face Off in Final Presidential Debate
at 9:00 AM
A person uses disinfecting wipes to clean the chair that will be used by NBC News' Kristen Welker during the second presidential debate at the Curb Event Center on the campus of Belmont University on October 22, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Guests:
Anita Kumar, White House correspondent and associate editor, Politico
Marisa Lagos, politics correspondent, KQED, Co-host of KQED's Political Breakdown show
Jane Coaston, senior politics reporter, Vox
