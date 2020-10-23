Julián Castro is one of just a few Latino politicians with a national presence. The former Secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development was the only Latino to compete for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020. Though his bid failed, Castro is still hitting the campaign trail. He’s working to increase voting rates and on turning Texas blue. Castro joins us to talk about housing policy, immigration reform and the latest political news including the final presidential debate.
Julian Castro On the Upcoming Election and Future of Politics
at 10:30 AM
Former United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development and recent Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro
Guests:
Julián Castro, former U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary; recent Democratic presidential candidate
