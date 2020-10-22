KQED is a proud member of
Pope Francis Comes Out in Support of Civil Unions for Same-Sex Couples
Forum

Pope Francis Comes Out in Support of Civil Unions for Same-Sex Couples

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM
Pope Francis waves at the end of his weekly general audience at the Paul VI hall at the Vatican on October 21, 2020.  (VINCENZO PINTO/AFP via Getty Images)

In an interview for a documentary released Wednesday, Pope Francis said he favors civil unions for same-sex couples, a step toward more inclusion for LGBTQ people in the Catholic church. We’ll talk to Jesuit priest and LGBTQ advocate Father James Martin about the significance of the Pope’s comments.

Guests:

Father James Martin, Jesuit priest; editor-at-large, America, a national Catholic weekly magazine; author, "Learning to Pray" and "Jesus: A Pilgrimage"

