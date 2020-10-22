In an interview for a documentary released Wednesday, Pope Francis said he favors civil unions for same-sex couples, a step toward more inclusion for LGBTQ people in the Catholic church. We’ll talk to Jesuit priest and LGBTQ advocate Father James Martin about the significance of the Pope’s comments.
Pope Francis Comes Out in Support of Civil Unions for Same-Sex Couples
at 9:00 AM
Pope Francis waves at the end of his weekly general audience at the Paul VI hall at the Vatican on October 21, 2020. (VINCENZO PINTO/AFP via Getty Images)
Guests:
Father James Martin, Jesuit priest; editor-at-large, America, a national Catholic weekly magazine; author, "Learning to Pray" and "Jesus: A Pilgrimage"
