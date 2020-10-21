KQED is a proud member of
Election 2020: Measure RR Would Fund Caltrain with Sales Tax
Forum

Election 2020: Measure RR Would Fund Caltrain with Sales Tax

Michael Krasny
at 9:40 AM
A Caltrain train pulls into the Palo Alto station. (Don DeBold/Flickr)

Facing a pandemic-induced plunge in ridership and ticket sales, Caltrain is asking voters in San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties for a lifeline this November.  If approved by a two-thirds majority, Measure RR would impose a one-eighth cent sales tax increase to fund Caltrain’s operations, maintenance and capital projects. Caltrain says that the tax would generate about $100 million annually.  We’ll break down Measure RR and what’s at stake for the beleaguered commuter railroad.

Guests:

Dan Brekke, reporter and editor, KQED News

