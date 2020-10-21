Election 2020: Measure RR Would Fund Caltrain with Sales Tax

Facing a pandemic-induced plunge in ridership and ticket sales, Caltrain is asking voters in San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties for a lifeline this November. If approved by a two-thirds majority, Measure RR would impose a one-eighth cent sales tax increase to fund Caltrain’s operations, maintenance and capital projects. Caltrain says that the tax would generate about $100 million annually. We’ll break down Measure RR and what’s at stake for the beleaguered commuter railroad.