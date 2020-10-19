Two Democrats are competing for the Silicon Valley-based state senate seat vacated by Jim Beall, who termed out this year. On the ballot are Dave Cortese, a Santa Clara County supervisor, and Ann Ravel, an attorney and former member of the Federal Election Commission under President Barack Obama. We'll hear the candidates' positions on the economy, housing, education and the state's COVID-19 response, and we’ll take your questions.
Election 2020: Dave Cortese and Ann Ravel Vie for South Bay State Senate Seat
at 9:00 AM
Voter Becky Visconti completes her mail-in ballot at a Ballot Party at a private residence in Laguna Niguel, in Orange County California, October 24, 2018. (Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images)
Guests:
Ann Ravel Vie, District 15 Senate candidate; former chair, Federal Election Commission; former chair, California Fair Political Practices Commission
Dave Cortese, District 15 Senate candidate; Supervisor, District Three, Santa Clara County
Sponsored