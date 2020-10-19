KQED is a proud member of
Election 2020: Dave Cortese and Ann Ravel Vie for South Bay State Senate Seat
The World
The World

QAnon's Global Reach

At Thursday night’s town hall, President Trump denied knowing about QAnon, the cult theory that has cast him in a central role in the war against an international conspiracy. Host Marco Werman speaks with Anna-Sophie Harling, managing director for Newsguard in Europe about QAnon, the Trump lore and how it is taking hold in countries well beyond the U.S.see more
Forum

Election 2020: Dave Cortese and Ann Ravel Vie for South Bay State Senate Seat

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM
Voter Becky Visconti completes her mail-in ballot at a Ballot Party at a private residence in Laguna Niguel, in Orange County California, October 24, 2018.  (Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images)

Two Democrats are competing for the Silicon Valley-based state senate seat vacated by Jim Beall, who termed out this year.  On the ballot are Dave Cortese, a Santa Clara County supervisor, and Ann Ravel, an attorney and former member of the Federal Election Commission under President Barack Obama. We'll hear the candidates' positions on the economy, housing, education and the state's COVID-19 response, and we’ll take your questions.

Guests:

Ann Ravel Vie, District 15 Senate candidate; former chair, Federal Election Commission; former chair, California Fair Political Practices Commission

Dave Cortese, District 15 Senate candidate; Supervisor, District Three, Santa Clara County

