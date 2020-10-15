Supreme Court Confirmation Hearings for Amy Coney Barrett Focus on Future of Healthcare, Abortion and Voting Rights

In three days of confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, Democratic senators focused on portraying Barrett as an extreme conservative and Republicans touted her credentials. Barrett, a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit and former law professor, spoke with ease about the constitution, case precedent and her originalist legal philosophy. She avoided questions about her legal views on issues that may face the Supreme Court such as abortion rights, the legality of the affordable care act and whether she would recuse herself from deciding conflicts around the 2020 election. We’ll discuss the confirmation hearings and the Supreme Court’s decision this week allowing the Trump Administration to stop the 2020 census count early.