Vice Presidential Candidates Pence and Harris Square off in Debate 

Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris take the stage Wednesday evening in Salt Lake City for the 2020 election's only vice presidential debate. Stakes are high for Pence after a majority of voters heavily criticized President Trump's performance last week against Joe Biden. The debate comes just days after President Trump's hospitalization for COVID-19, raising concerns that Pence could have been exposed to the virus and prompting extra safety protocols on stage. We'll review the candidates’ performances and hear your takes.