Forum

Vice Presidential Candidates Pence and Harris Square off in Debate 

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
The stage is set ahead of the vice presidential debate in Kingsbury Hall of the University of Utah October 7, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images)

Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris take the stage Wednesday evening in Salt Lake City for the 2020 election's only vice presidential debate. Stakes are high for Pence after a majority of voters heavily criticized President Trump's performance last week against Joe Biden. The debate comes just days after President Trump's hospitalization for COVID-19, raising concerns that Pence could have been exposed to the virus and prompting extra safety protocols on stage. We'll review the candidates’ performances and hear your takes.

Guests:

Scott Shafer, senior editor for KQED’s California Politics and Government desk and co-host of Political Breakdown

Erika Smith, columnist, Los Angeles Times

