As daily new coronavirus cases continue to decline across the state, the Bay Area is slowly but surely getting back in business. Some public elementary schools in Alameda and Marin counties are re-opening for in-person learning, reduced-capacity indoor dining is now allowed in San Francisco, and indoor nail and hair salons are open throughout the region. We'll talk about the Bay Area's progress and the challenges that lie ahead.
Bay Area Re-Opens Further As California Flattens the Coronavirus Curve
at 9:00 AM
A pedestrian walks by a retail store that has reopened on June 16, 2020 in San Francisco, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Guests:
Erin Allday, health reporter, San Francisco Chronicle
