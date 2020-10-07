Latino Voters Poised to Play a Critical Role in the 2020 Election

Stickers in Spanish and English and a roll of tape sit on a table at the headquarters of Jolt, a non-profit organization that works to increase the civic participation of Latinos in Texas.

Latinos make up about 32 million eligible voters nationwide. That could mean they could have significant sway this year in the presidential race in swing states like Arizona, Florida, Nevada, and Pennsylvania. At the same time, campaigns and political parties often fail to engage Latino voters and turnout remains in question in a year when the coronavirus pandemic has complicated voting and campaigns. We talk about what is changing in 2020 and how Latinos can flex more political power.

Guests:

Maria Teresa Kumar , president, Voto Latino, a civic engagement organization targeting Latino voters



Mike Madrid , co-Founder, the Lincoln Project - a group of Republicans seeking to prevent the re-election of President Donald Trump, and political consultant and partner, GrassrootsLab



Chuck Rocha , democratic strategist and author of, "Tío Bernie: The Inside Story of How Bernie Sanders Brought Latinos Into the Political Revolution"



Jennie Carreon , assistant vice president for civic engagement, AltaMed, a network of community clinics in Southern California

