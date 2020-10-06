KQED is a proud member of
GOP Pushes for Rapid Barrett Confirmation Amid Widening White House COVID-19 Outbreak
Lots of questions remain about President Trump's condition. NPR discusses what would be the best pandemic safety protocols for Trump and White House officials to follow.see more
Forum

GOP Pushes for Rapid Barrett Confirmation Amid Widening White House COVID-19 Outbreak

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Seventh U.S. Circuit Court Judge Amy Coney Barrett smiles after U.S. President Donald Trump announced that she will be his nominee to the Supreme Court in the Rose Garden at the White House September 26, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Senate Republican leaders affirmed on Monday that hearings on the Supreme Court nomination of Amy Coney Barrett will go forward, beginning on October 12. That schedule is drawing sharp rebukes from Democrats who say it's unsafe to hold hearings amid a growing COVID-19 outbreak in the White House and just days after three GOP senators -- including two members of the Judiciary Committee -- tested positive for the virus. We'll talk about the latest developments in the battle over Coney Barrett’s confirmation.

Guests:

Jennifer Haberkorn, congressional reporter, LA Times

