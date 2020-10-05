KQED is a proud member of
Trump Under Fire for Risky Behavior After Covid Diagnosis
All Things Considered
All Things Considered

Since its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.
Trump Under Fire for Risky Behavior After Covid Diagnosis

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
U.S. President Donald Trump exits Marine One at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on October 2, 2020 in Bethesda, Maryland. (Getty)

We'll discuss the medical and political implications of President Trump's coronavirus diagnosis, and the White House's controversial handling of the crisis.

Guests:

Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel, Former Obama White House Health Policy Adviser, Vice Provost of Global Initiatives, University of Pennsylvania and Author, "Which Country Has the World’s Best Health Care?"

Jessica Levinson,, Professor, Loyola Law School host of the new podcast, “Passing Judgement”

