We'll discuss the medical and political implications of President Trump's coronavirus diagnosis, and the White House's controversial handling of the crisis.
Trump Under Fire for Risky Behavior After Covid Diagnosis
at 10:00 AM
U.S. President Donald Trump exits Marine One at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on October 2, 2020 in Bethesda, Maryland. (Getty)
Guests:
Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel, Former Obama White House Health Policy Adviser, Vice Provost of Global Initiatives, University of Pennsylvania and Author, "Which Country Has the World’s Best Health Care?"
Jessica Levinson,, Professor, Loyola Law School host of the new podcast, “Passing Judgement”
