President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for coronavirus after White House adviser Hope Hicks was confirmed to have the virus. The president’s physician said the couple are both “well at this time”. President Trump has been criticized for downplaying the severity of the virus in the early stages and belittling mask wearing and social distancing. We'll discuss how this might affect the election.
President Trump's Coronavirus and the Election
at 10:00 AM
U.S. President Donald walks to the White House residence on the South Lawn of the White House on October 1, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Guests:
Sahil Kapur, national political reporter, NBC news
Marisa Lagos, politics correspondent, KQED; co-host, KQED's Political Breakdown show
Sponsored