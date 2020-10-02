KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
President Trump's Coronavirus and the Election
Morning Edition
2:00 am – 9:00 amMorning Edition

Airline Workers

Tens of thousands of airline employees were furloughed this week. Thousands more have been on unpaid leave since summer. Rather than wait and see how long it takes for the industry to recover, many of those workers are thinking hard about what to do next.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Morning Edition
2:00 am – 9:00 amMorning Edition

Airline Workers

Tens of thousands of airline employees were furloughed this week. Thousands more have been on unpaid leave since summer. Rather than wait and see how long it takes for the industry to recover, many of those workers are thinking hard about what to do next.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

President Trump's Coronavirus and the Election

Michael Krasny
at 10:00 AM
U.S. President Donald walks to the White House residence on the South Lawn of the White House on October 1, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for coronavirus after White House adviser Hope Hicks was confirmed to have the virus.  The president’s physician said the couple are both “well at this time”.  President Trump has been criticized for downplaying the severity of the virus in the early stages and belittling mask wearing and social distancing.  We'll discuss how this might affect the election.

Guests:

Sahil Kapur, national political reporter, NBC news

Marisa Lagos, politics correspondent, KQED; co-host, KQED's Political Breakdown show

Sponsored