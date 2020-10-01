We'll get the latest on the Glass Fire in Napa and Sonoma counties which burned more than 48,000 acres on Wednesday. Firefighters have slowed the growth rate of the wildfire but they are expecting to face higher temperatures and windy conditions in the coming days. More than 80 homes have been destroyed and over 20,000 structures are threatened by the fire which is just 2 percent contained.
Firefighters Brace for Heat, Wind in Battle Against Glass Fire
A Marin County firefighter douses flames during the Glass fire in St. Helena, California on September 27, 2020. (JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)
Guests:
Lesley McClurg, reporter, KQED Science
Dan Brekke , reporter and editor, KQED News
