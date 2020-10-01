KQED is a proud member of
Firefighters Brace for Heat, Wind in Battle Against Glass Fire
Morning Edition
2:00 am – 9:00 amMorning Edition

‘Deep Fakes’

Ever since the 2016 election, Americans have been wary of the spread of misinformation on social media. But a new technology has emerged that's even more concerning. They're called “deep fakes.” Why security experts worry that U.S. adversaries could use them to interfere in this year's election.see more
Forum

Firefighters Brace for Heat, Wind in Battle Against Glass Fire

Michael Krasny
A Marin County firefighter douses flames during the Glass fire in St. Helena, California on September 27, 2020. (JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

We'll get the latest on the Glass Fire in Napa and Sonoma counties which burned more than 48,000 acres on Wednesday. Firefighters have slowed the growth rate of the wildfire but they are expecting to face higher  temperatures and windy conditions in the coming days. More than 80 homes have been destroyed and over 20,000 structures are threatened by the fire which is just 2 percent contained. 

Guests:

Lesley McClurg, reporter, KQED Science

Dan Brekke , reporter and editor, KQED News

