CSU’s New Chancellor is the First Californian, Person of Color to Lead the University System

California State University system’s new chancellor, Joseph Castro, will take over an organization beset with challenges from the pandemic, including a nearly 300 million dollar budget cut and mostly no in person instruction for the entire school year. Despite that, Castro says “I think we’re going to be stronger after COVID than we were before.” Castro will be the first Californian and the first Mexican-American to head up the CSU system in which 43% of the nearly half a million students are Latino. When Castro starts on the job in January, for the first time in state history, all three of California’s public higher education systems will be led by people of color.