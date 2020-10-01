One of the biggest challenges facing the election this year is simply the process. For the first time ever, all California voters will receive a ballot in the mail. Some voters are concerned their vote may not be counted. On top of that, voters are hungry for trustworthy information about candidates and issues. We take your questions about voting this year with Kim Alexander, president and founder of the nonpartisan California Voter Foundation.
Election 2020: Your Voting Questions Answered
at 10:20 AM
A woman places her ballot paper in the box during early voting for the mid-term elections in Sylmar, California on November 3, 2018. (Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images)
Guests:
Kim Alexander, president and founder, California Voter Foundation
