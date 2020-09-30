Former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump take the stage Tuesday evening for the first of three presidential debates ahead of the November election. Moderated by Fox News's Chris Wallace, Tuesday's debate will focus on six topics: the candidates' records, the Supreme Court, COVID-19, the economy, race and violence in U.S. cities and the integrity of the election. We'll review the candidates’ performances and hear your reactions.
Biden and Trump Square Off in First Presidential Debate
at 9:00 AM
The empty stage of the first US Presidential debate is seen as workers complete the final touches on September 29,2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images)
Guests:
Robert Costa, national political reporter, The Washington Post; moderator and managing editor, Washington Week on PBS
Marisa Lagos, politics correspondent, KQED; co-host, KQED's Political Breakdown show
