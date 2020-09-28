KQED is a proud member of
President Trump Selects Stalwart Conservative Amy Coney Barrett For High Court
Marketplace
4:00 pm – 4:30 pmMarketplace

Voter Finances

According to a recent study, low-income voter turnout is about 20 percent lower than high-income voter turnout. And who has money – and who doesn’t – has long played a role in who votes. A lookback at the financial history of voter suppression.see more
Forum

President Trump Selects Stalwart Conservative Amy Coney Barrett For High Court

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM
The US Supreme Court is seen in Washington, DC, on May 4, 2020. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

President Trump will nominate federal appeals judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court on Saturday. The conservative jurist is known for her skepticism of the Affordable Care Act, abortion rights and deference to pre-existing legal precedents. We'll review Coney Barrett's record and look at what an expanded conservative majority on the Court could mean for the November presidential election.

