President Trump will nominate federal appeals judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court on Saturday. The conservative jurist is known for her skepticism of the Affordable Care Act, abortion rights and deference to pre-existing legal precedents. We'll review Coney Barrett's record and look at what an expanded conservative majority on the Court could mean for the November presidential election.
President Trump Selects Stalwart Conservative Amy Coney Barrett For High Court
at 9:00 AM
The US Supreme Court is seen in Washington, DC, on May 4, 2020. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
