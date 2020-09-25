KQED is a proud member of
Time is Running Out for the Combustion Engine in California
Fresh Air
7:00 pm – 8:00 pmFresh Air

Conductor Yannick Nezet Seguin

Yannick Nezet Seguin, the young, charismatic conductor of the Metropolitan Opera and Philadelphia Orchestra, talks about Verdi’s Requiem. He chose the piece for his inaugural performance as music director in Philadelphia. The concert was recently rebroadcast on WHYY-TV. Fresh Air hears some of the performance, and talks about the piece and its meaning.see more
Forum

Time is Running Out for the Combustion Engine in California

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM
An electric car owner prepares to charge his car at an electric car charging station on September 23, 2020 in Corte Madera, California. California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order directing the California Air Resources Board to establish regulations that would require all new cars and passenger trucks sold in the state to be zero-emission vehicles by 2035. Sales of internal combustion engines would be banned in the state after 2035. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

In an effort to wean California off carbon emissions, Governor Gavin Newsom has issued an executive order to ban sales of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035. The state's Air Resources Board will work out the details. It's a big move, but environmentalists say it's not big enough to slow climate change. We'll hear from energy experts about what else will have to change to accommodate all those electric and battery powered cars on the road. And how the market might be different next time you head out to kick some tires.

Guests:

Russ Mitchell, automotive editor, Los Angeles Times

Gladys Limon, executive director, California Environmental Justice Alliance

Ethan Elkind, director of the Climate Program at the Center for Law, Energy and the Environment, UC Berkeley School of Law; host of the new podcast, Climate Break

Catherine Reheis-Boyd, president, Western States Petroleum Association

