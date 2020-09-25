In an effort to wean California off carbon emissions, Governor Gavin Newsom has issued an executive order to ban sales of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035. The state's Air Resources Board will work out the details. It's a big move, but environmentalists say it's not big enough to slow climate change. We'll hear from energy experts about what else will have to change to accommodate all those electric and battery powered cars on the road. And how the market might be different next time you head out to kick some tires.
Time is Running Out for the Combustion Engine in California
at 9:00 AM
An electric car owner prepares to charge his car at an electric car charging station on September 23, 2020 in Corte Madera, California. California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order directing the California Air Resources Board to establish regulations that would require all new cars and passenger trucks sold in the state to be zero-emission vehicles by 2035. Sales of internal combustion engines would be banned in the state after 2035. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Guests:
Russ Mitchell, automotive editor, Los Angeles Times
Gladys Limon, executive director, California Environmental Justice Alliance
Ethan Elkind, director of the Climate Program at the Center for Law, Energy and the Environment, UC Berkeley School of Law; host of the new podcast, Climate Break
Catherine Reheis-Boyd, president, Western States Petroleum Association
