Anger and Disbelief Follow Kentucky Grand Jury’s Decision in Breonna Taylor Killing
Anger and Disbelief Follow Kentucky Grand Jury’s Decision in Breonna Taylor Killing

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM
Protesters kneel as they demonstrate in Los Angeles, on September 23, 2020, following a decision on the Breonna Taylor case in Louisville, Kentucky. (APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images)

Protesters across the Bay Area and nationwide continue to hold rallies today after a Kentucky grand jury declined yesterday to charge Louisville police in the murder of Breonna Taylor, who was shot in her home six months ago during a botched drug raid on a neighboring apartment. The grand jury brought criminal charges against only one of the three police officers involved in the raid for recklessing firing into the other apartment. We’ll talk about why the police avoided homicide charges and what’s next as advocates continue to fight for justice for Breonna Taylor.

Guests:

John Burris, civil rights attorney

