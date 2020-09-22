KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
California Hits Pause on New Unemployment Applications as EDD Restructures
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

California Hits Pause on New Unemployment Applications as EDD Restructures

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM
A person files an application for unemployment benefits on April 16, 2020. (OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

Facing a massive backlog of 600,000 cases, California’s Employment Development Department says it will not accept new unemployment claims until October 5 as it works to restructure its website to process claims more efficiently. The temporary “pause” comes after a state government report called on EDD to address a number of problems with its claims processing, such as outdated technology and inefficient fraud detection. We’ll discuss the report and how EDD plans to tackle these issues. 

Guests:

David Chiu, Assemblymember representing the the 17th Assembly District

Kathleen Pender, business columnist, San Francisco Chronicle

George Warner, staff attorney, Legal Aid at Work

Sponsored