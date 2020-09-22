Facing a massive backlog of 600,000 cases, California’s Employment Development Department says it will not accept new unemployment claims until October 5 as it works to restructure its website to process claims more efficiently. The temporary “pause” comes after a state government report called on EDD to address a number of problems with its claims processing, such as outdated technology and inefficient fraud detection. We’ll discuss the report and how EDD plans to tackle these issues.
California Hits Pause on New Unemployment Applications as EDD Restructures
at 9:00 AM
A person files an application for unemployment benefits on April 16, 2020. (OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)
Guests:
David Chiu, Assemblymember representing the the 17th Assembly District
Kathleen Pender, business columnist, San Francisco Chronicle
George Warner, staff attorney, Legal Aid at Work
