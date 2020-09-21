Thousands of people gathered in San Francisco and at vigils across the country over the weekend in honor of U.S. Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died on Friday at age 87. “I think a lot of us felt like, ‘Well, as long as RBG is there, we’re gonna be good, we’re gonna be good’,” San Francisco resident Shawn Rosenmoss told KQED News at the vigil. “Now I’m a little lost, which is why I’m here.” In this hour of Forum we'll look back at the life and legal legacy of Ginsburg, a champion of gender equality and the second woman appointed to the Supreme Court.
Remembering Trailblazing Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
at 9:00 AM
LONG BEACH, CA - OCTOBER 26: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg attends California first lady Maria Shriver's annual Women's Conference 2010 on October 26, 2010 at the Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach, California. Attendees to the conference include Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger and candidates for California Governor Republican Meg Whitman and Democrat Jerry Brown. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Guests:
Wendy Williams, Professor Emeritus, Georgetown Law, Her books include "My Own Words," written with Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Mary Hartnett. She is working on a biography of Ginsburg.
David Levine , Professor, UC Hastings College of the Law
Margaret Russell, Professor of Law, Santa Clara University
Sponsored