Remembering Trailblazing Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Thousands of people gathered in San Francisco and at vigils across the country over the weekend in honor of U.S. Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died on Friday at age 87. “I think a lot of us felt like, ‘Well, as long as RBG is there, we’re gonna be good, we’re gonna be good’,” San Francisco resident Shawn Rosenmoss told KQED News at the vigil. “Now I’m a little lost, which is why I’m here.” In this hour of Forum we'll look back at the life and legal legacy of Ginsburg, a champion of gender equality and the second woman appointed to the Supreme Court.