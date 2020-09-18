California Discourages Trick-or-Treating this Halloween

Across California, county public health departments have issued guidelines banning parades, block parties and haunted houses. “A different type of Halloween” must happen this year, state health secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said Tuesday. Last week, Los Angeles County banned trick-or-treating, then revised its language to instead discourage the activity. This week, San Francisco County similarly discouraged going door-to-door for candy while encouraging alternatives such as virtual activities and home decorating. We'll discuss the latest news on COVID-19 safety as Halloween approaches.