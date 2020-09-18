KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
California Discourages Trick-or-Treating this Halloween
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things Considered

Election Litigation

The 2000 election remained undecided for more than a month. NPR discusses how the presidential campaigns are gearing up for potential legal challenges to this year's election results.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things Considered

Election Litigation

The 2000 election remained undecided for more than a month. NPR discusses how the presidential campaigns are gearing up for potential legal challenges to this year's election results.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

California Discourages Trick-or-Treating this Halloween

Mina Kim
at 10:40 AM
 (iStock)

Across California, county public health departments have issued guidelines banning parades, block parties and haunted houses. “A different type of Halloween” must happen this year, state health secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said Tuesday. Last week, Los Angeles County banned trick-or-treating, then revised its language to instead discourage the activity. This week, San Francisco County similarly discouraged going door-to-door for candy while encouraging alternatives such as virtual activities and home decorating. We'll discuss the latest news on COVID-19 safety as Halloween approaches.

Guests:

Robert Levin, health officer, Ventura County

Sponsored