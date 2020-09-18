How would you describe the past six months in six words? SMITH Magazine founding editor Larry Smith posed that question to followers of his Six-Word Memoir project, receiving answers that included, "I want my senior year back," "Social distancing myself from the fridge" and "Dear first grandchild: see you soon." Smith will join us to talk some of the most memorable responses. We want to hear from you: what's your own six-word pandemic memoir?
Your Six-Word Pandemic Memoirs
at 9:40 AM
Guests:
Larry Smith, founding editor, SMITH Magazine; creator, Six-Word Memoirs; author, "Six Words Fresh Off the Boat: Stories of Immigration, Identity, and Coming to America."
