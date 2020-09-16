KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Bay Area Reports Decline In COVID-19 Cases and Hospitalizations
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Bay Area Reports Decline In COVID-19 Cases and Hospitalizations

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 08: A sign reads "If You Don't Wear a Mask Please Do Not Come Inside" at a convenience store amid the coronavirus pandemic. Beginning April 10, residents of Los Angeles must wear a mask or other type of face covering in grocery stores and many other non-medical "essential" businesses to help stop the spread of COVID-19. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Evidence is emerging that the nine-county Bay Area is making significant strides against the coronavirus pandemic. New cases have fallen by more than 60% since mid August, and hospitalizations are down by 35% from their peak, according to state health data compiled by the San Francisco Chronicle. We'll talk about what's contributed to the declines, how progress differs by county and whether we can expect the positive trends to continue.

Guests:

Lesley McClurg, science reporter, KQED

Dr. Bela Matyas, health officer, Solano County

Dr. Matt Willis, public health officer, Marin County

Sponsored