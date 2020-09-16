Evidence is emerging that the nine-county Bay Area is making significant strides against the coronavirus pandemic. New cases have fallen by more than 60% since mid August, and hospitalizations are down by 35% from their peak, according to state health data compiled by the San Francisco Chronicle. We'll talk about what's contributed to the declines, how progress differs by county and whether we can expect the positive trends to continue.
Bay Area Reports Decline In COVID-19 Cases and Hospitalizations
at 9:00 AM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 08: A sign reads "If You Don't Wear a Mask Please Do Not Come Inside" at a convenience store amid the coronavirus pandemic. Beginning April 10, residents of Los Angeles must wear a mask or other type of face covering in grocery stores and many other non-medical "essential" businesses to help stop the spread of COVID-19. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Guests:
Lesley McClurg, science reporter, KQED
Dr. Bela Matyas, health officer, Solano County
Dr. Matt Willis, public health officer, Marin County
