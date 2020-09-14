KQED is a proud member of
Is it Finally OK to Fly? Travelers Assess Pandemic Risks
The California Report Magazine
4:30 pm – 5:00 pmThe California Report Magazine

Jinho’s Journey

Jinho Ferreira, a musician and playwright from Oakland, remembers the day police officers stopped him at gunpoint. He says he was in his late teens, early 20s, coming out of a liquor store, when two cops pulled their guns on him, demanding to see his gun. He was unarmed, and after a brief and terrifying encounter, the officers left. Jinho recalls thinking at the time that the encounter was a “backdrop to life,” something that just happens from time to time. But that day stuck with him, and that moment with the police went on to become the foundation for his life’s work. He decided to become an Alameda County Sheriff’s deputy to try to tackle racism in law enforcement, from the inside.see more
The California Report Magazine
Forum

Is it Finally OK to Fly? Travelers Assess Pandemic Risks

Michael Krasny
at 9:20 AM
A United Airlines passenger walks by a closed curbside check in booth at San Francisco International Airport on September 02, 2020 in San Francisco, California. As the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic continues to hinder travel, United Airlines announced plans to furlough over 16,000 workers including pilots, flight attendants and technicians. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

After months of sheltering in place -- and as health experts characterize air travel as relatively low-risk -- more Americans are contemplating taking to the skies again. We'll talk about how to stay safe on an airplane and how to evaluate and manage risks associated with renting a car, using a ride-hailing service or staying in a motel. And we want to hear from you: what are your thoughts on pandemic air travel this fall?

Guests:

Henry M. Wu, associate professor of medicine and infectious diseases specialist, Emory University School of Medicine; director of the Emory TravelWell Center

Natalie Compton, reporter for the Washington Post's travel column "By the Way"

