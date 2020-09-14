After months of sheltering in place -- and as health experts characterize air travel as relatively low-risk -- more Americans are contemplating taking to the skies again. We'll talk about how to stay safe on an airplane and how to evaluate and manage risks associated with renting a car, using a ride-hailing service or staying in a motel. And we want to hear from you: what are your thoughts on pandemic air travel this fall?
Is it Finally OK to Fly? Travelers Assess Pandemic Risks
at 9:20 AM
A United Airlines passenger walks by a closed curbside check in booth at San Francisco International Airport on September 02, 2020 in San Francisco, California. As the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic continues to hinder travel, United Airlines announced plans to furlough over 16,000 workers including pilots, flight attendants and technicians. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Guests:
Henry M. Wu, associate professor of medicine and infectious diseases specialist, Emory University School of Medicine; director of the Emory TravelWell Center
Natalie Compton, reporter for the Washington Post's travel column "By the Way"
Sponsored