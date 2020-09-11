Historian and Journalist Jelani Cobb on New Frontline Documentary ‘Policing the Police 2020'

In the new Frontline documentary “Policing the Police 2020,” historian and journalist Jelani Cobb returns as a correspondent, taking viewers inside a U.S. police department. The current wave of protests against police brutality and calls to defund the police prompted the update to Frontline’s 2016 documentary, “Policing the Police,” which focused on reform efforts at the Newark, N.J. police department. In the 2020 sequel, premiering Sept. 15 on PBS, Cobb revisits the Newark police department to illustrate the broader challenges the nation faces in eradicating police brutality, improving public safety and establishing a more just society. In this hour, we’ll talk to Cobb about the film and whether America can change for the better.