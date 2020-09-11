KQED is a proud member of
Dozens of Bay Area Elementary Schools Approved for In-Person Instruction
Forum

Dozens of Bay Area Elementary Schools Approved for In-Person Instruction

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM
School buses sit parked in a lot at First Student Charter Bus Rental on July 14, 2020 in San Francisco, California.  (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Since California first issued safety guidelines for schools back in August, health officials have given the green light to dozens of Bay Area elementary schools  to reopen classrooms. But the approvals don’t necessarily mean kids will be learning in person immediately. Debate over safety protocols, feedback from teachers and parents and possible lawsuits all have the potential to slow reopening. We'll hear about the guidelines and which Bay Area K-6 schools are approved to reopen. And we'll talk with parents, teachers, and school administrators about next steps for getting children back in the classroom.

Guests:

Jill Tucker, K-12 education reporter, San Francisco Chronicle

Itoco Garcia, superintendent, Sausalito Marin City School District

Shital Agrawala, parent of an 8-year old in San Ramon Valley Unified School District

