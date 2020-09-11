Dozens of Bay Area Elementary Schools Approved for In-Person Instruction

Since California first issued safety guidelines for schools back in August, health officials have given the green light to dozens of Bay Area elementary schools to reopen classrooms. But the approvals don’t necessarily mean kids will be learning in person immediately. Debate over safety protocols, feedback from teachers and parents and possible lawsuits all have the potential to slow reopening. We'll hear about the guidelines and which Bay Area K-6 schools are approved to reopen. And we'll talk with parents, teachers, and school administrators about next steps for getting children back in the classroom.