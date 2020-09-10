KQED is a proud member of
NIH Asssures Lawmakers Future COVID-19 Vaccine Will Be Safe
NIH Asssures Lawmakers Future COVID-19 Vaccine Will Be Safe

Michael Krasny
at 9:40 AM
WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 9:Dr. Francis Collins, Director of the National Institutes of Health, is seen after Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing to discuss vaccines and protecting public health during the coronavirus pandemic on September 9, 2020 in Washington DC. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, recently said a vaccine likely won't be available until late this year at the soonest.  (Greg Nash- Pool/Getty Images)

National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins told Congress Wednesday that no safety standards will be compromised as the government evaluates the three COVID-19 vaccines that have advanced to Phase 3 clinical trials. His remarks came a day after a group of pharmaceutical companies made a similar safety pledge and after Astra-Zeneca halted its vaccine study when a participant became seriously ill. The reassurances follow recent statements by President Trump that a vaccine would be available before Election Day, a claim that health experts widely dispute. We'll talk about the status of COVID-19 vaccine research.

Guests:

Meg Tirrell, senior health and science reporter, CNBC

