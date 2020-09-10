KQED is a proud member of
Wildfires Continue Scorching Across California
Forum

Wildfires Continue Scorching Across California

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Butte county firefighters watch as flames tower over their truck during the Bear fire in Oroville, Calif. on Sept. 9, 2020.  ( JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Across California, wildfires continue ravaging the landscape, filling skies with smoke and prompting thousands of people to evacuate their homes. Cal Fire is battling at least a dozen blazes including the Creek Fire near Fresno that has burned more than 163,138 acres and is 0% contained. The Bear Fire flared to more than 254,000 acres from Tuesday to Wednesday just east of Paradise, a small city that was decimated by wildfire in 2018. We get an update on the active fires and hear how nearby residents are faring.

Guests:

Lily Jamali, Co-host and Correspondent, KQED's The California Report

