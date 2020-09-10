Across California, wildfires continue ravaging the landscape, filling skies with smoke and prompting thousands of people to evacuate their homes. Cal Fire is battling at least a dozen blazes including the Creek Fire near Fresno that has burned more than 163,138 acres and is 0% contained. The Bear Fire flared to more than 254,000 acres from Tuesday to Wednesday just east of Paradise, a small city that was decimated by wildfire in 2018. We get an update on the active fires and hear how nearby residents are faring.
Wildfires Continue Scorching Across California
at 10:00 AM
Butte county firefighters watch as flames tower over their truck during the Bear fire in Oroville, Calif. on Sept. 9, 2020. ( JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)
Guests:
Lily Jamali, Co-host and Correspondent, KQED's The California Report
