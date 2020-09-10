Wildfires Continue Scorching Across California

Across California, wildfires continue ravaging the landscape, filling skies with smoke and prompting thousands of people to evacuate their homes. Cal Fire is battling at least a dozen blazes including the Creek Fire near Fresno that has burned more than 163,138 acres and is 0% contained. The Bear Fire flared to more than 254,000 acres from Tuesday to Wednesday just east of Paradise, a small city that was decimated by wildfire in 2018. We get an update on the active fires and hear how nearby residents are faring.