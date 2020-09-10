Bay Area residents woke to ominous orange skies Wednesday, brought on by multiple wildfires across Northern California. As a layer of heavy smoke all but blocked the sun, and as ash covered sidewalks, cars and houses, many are raising concerns about the health effects of going outside. We talk with a meteorologist and air quality expert about how long the darkened skies will last and the status of the region’s air quality.
Bay Area Residents Alarmed as Wildfire Smoke Blocks Sun
at 9:00 AM
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - AUGUST 24: A smoky haze obstructs the view of the San Francisco skyline on August 24, 2018 in San Francisco, California. Smoke from western wildfires has settled in the San Francisco Bay Area and has pushed the air quality into unhealthy levels. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Guests:
Craig Clements, professor of meteorology, and director of the Wildfire Interdisciplinary Research Center at San Jose State University
Aaron Richardson, public information officer, Bay Area Air Quality Management District
