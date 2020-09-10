KQED is a proud member of
Bay Area Residents Alarmed as Wildfire Smoke Blocks Sun
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Forum

Bay Area Residents Alarmed as Wildfire Smoke Blocks Sun

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - AUGUST 24: A smoky haze obstructs the view of the San Francisco skyline on August 24, 2018 in San Francisco, California. Smoke from western wildfires has settled in the San Francisco Bay Area and has pushed the air quality into unhealthy levels. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Bay Area residents woke to ominous orange skies Wednesday, brought on by multiple wildfires across Northern California.  As a layer of heavy smoke all but blocked the sun, and as ash covered sidewalks, cars and houses, many are raising concerns about the health effects of going outside. We talk with a meteorologist and air quality expert about how long the darkened skies will last and the status of the region’s air quality.

Guests:

Craig Clements, professor of meteorology, and director of the Wildfire Interdisciplinary Research Center at San Jose State University

Aaron Richardson, public information officer, Bay Area Air Quality Management District

